3 shot outside nightclub in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood

The Brief Three men were shot outside a nightclub in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood early Monday after an altercation involving patrons and security, police said. Officers responding near 10th Avenue and East Pike Street found the victims with gunshot wounds; two were listed in serious condition and one in critical condition at Harborview Medical Center. Investigators said at least one suspect fired multiple shots before three suspects fled the scene, and Seattle police’s Gun Violence Reduction Unit is leading the investigation.



Three people were shot after an altercation outside a nightclub in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood early Monday morning.

Police search for suspects after Capitol Hill shooting

What we know:

According to the Seattle Police Department, officers responded to reports of a shooting near 10th Avenue and East Pike Street at around 1:10 a.m. When police arrived, three men were found suffering from gunshot wounds.

Officers treated the victims before Seattle Fire medics took over and transferred them to Harborview Medical Center. Authorities say two of the victims, both 28, are now in stable condition. A 26-year-old victim remains in critical condition.

Dig deeper:

The investigation revealed a physical altercation between three men and nightclub security outside the business. As the men were leaving, at least one suspect pulled out a handgun and fired multiple shots toward the business.

One bystander caught the incident on cellphone video as they were driving near the incident. You can see a group of people fighting before several gunshots can be heard.

Authorities say the three suspects fled the scene before police arrived.

What we don't know:

Detectives with the Gun Violence Reduction Unit will lead the investigation and determine what led up to the shooting.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call the Seattle Police Department Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Seattle Police Department and original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.

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