72-year-old man killed in motorcycle crash on I-5 in Thurston County, WA

The Brief A 72-year-old Renton man was killed early Saturday morning after his motorcycle struck a guardrail on southbound I-5 near the Nisqually River. Investigators say the motorcycle left the roadway for unknown reasons just before 3 a.m. near milepost 114, and it is currently unclear if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash. Southbound lanes of the interstate were blocked for just over two hours while troopers investigated the scene in Thurston County.



Troopers are investigating after a man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Thurston County Saturday morning.

What we know:

According to the Washington State Patrol, the crash happened just before 3 a.m. on I-5 near the Nisqually River.

Investigators say the 72-year-old Renton man was riding southbound I-5 just north of milepost 114 in an unknown lane. He then left the roadway to the left and struck the guardrail on the left shoulder, before coming to a rest on the shoulder.

Troopers say the roadway was blocked for a little over two hours for the investigation.

What we don't know:

It is currently unknown what caused the crash, and it is unknown if drugs or alcohol played a factor in the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Washington State Patrol.

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