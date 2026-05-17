Seattle police search for suspect who shot woman in North Beacon Hill

The Brief Police are investigating after a woman was shot in the leg during a gathering at a home in Seattle's Beacon Hill neighborhood early Sunday morning. The suspect fled the scene in a vehicle after an altercation with the victim, who was later driven to Harborview Medical Center in stable but serious condition. Officers found evidence of gunfire at the scene that struck at least two other vehicles, and the Seattle Police Department's Gun Violence Reduction Unit is leading the investigation.



Police are investigating after a woman was shot in the leg in Seattle's Beacon Hill neighborhood early Sunday morning.

What we know:

According to the Seattle Police Department, officers responded to reports of a shooting near the corner of South State Street and 17th Avenue South just before 6 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found evidence of gunfire at the scene. While investigating, officers learned that a woman arrived at Harborview Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the leg. She was listed in stable but serious condition.

Investigators say several young adults were at a gathering at a home when an unidentified man arrived in a vehicle. The suspect got into an altercation with the victim before the shooting, and the suspect fled the scene in an unknown direction before police arrived.

Two people then loaded the victim into a car and took her to the hospital.

Authorities say gunfire struck at least two other vehicles.

What we don't know:

Detectives with the SPD's Gun Violence Reduction Unit will lead the investigation and determine what led to it.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Seattle Police Department.

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