Man stabbed twice in Seattle, hospitalized in serious condition

The Brief A 35-year-old man was stabbed twice in the leg Tuesday evening in Seattle’s North Beacon Hill area. He was taken to Harborview Medical Center in serious but stable condition after the attack. Police are searching for suspects after two men were seen chasing the victim; no arrests have been made.



A man was stabbed twice in the leg and hospitalized in serious condition in the North Beacon Hill area on Tuesday.

Seattle police said it happened along Rainier Avenue South near Martin Luther King Jr Way South, near the Mount Baker light rail station.

A Seattle Police patrol car leaves the scene after a stabbing near the Mount Baker light rail station on April 14, 2026. (FOX 13 Seattle)

What we know:

Officers arrived around 6 p.m. and located a 35-year-old man suffering from two stab wounds to his left leg.

Paramedics provided aid on scene and later transported the man to Harborview Medical Center in serious, but stable condition.

According to witnesses, two men chased the victim into an encampment west of the scene shortly before the stabbing.

Officers searched the area but did not find any suspects. There are currently no suspects in custody.

Detectives are actively investigating the assault, and ask anyone with information in this case to call the Seattle Police Department’s Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

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