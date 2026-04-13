Get ready for summer weekend car bans in Seattle. 'This is your city,' says mayor

Seattle residents and visitors alike will soon get even more time to bike, walk, and roll on Lake Washington Boulevard as Mayor Katie Wilson announces the expansion of "Bicycle Weekends."

During the periodic closures, no cars will be able to drive along the major lake roadway. Instead, pedestrian-focused transportation is encouraged.

The 2026 expansion takes a pandemic invention to new heights following years of success and positive feedback from western Washington residents.

What they're saying:

"Seattle summers are beautiful, and everyone should be able to enjoy them," said Mayor Katie B. Wilson. "We’re opening Lake Washington Boulevard every weekend to make more space for people to bike, walk, roll, and be outside. This is your city, and it should be easy to get out and enjoy our sunny days."

Lake Washington Boulevard closed during summer day in July 2021 (Eva M via Yelp)

When will the road be closed to cars?

During these summer months, the road will be closed to motorized vehicles.

Every weekend from Memorial Day through Labor Day

Additionally, there will be extended closures around certain summer holidays. The move will make for three-day weekends with no cars on the popular stretch of road. In previous years, the bike days were just on Sundays in the summer, with some weekends seeing both Saturday and Sunday closures up until 2025.

Mayor Wilson has also ensured Lake Washington Blvd. would close for long weekends around holidays, such as the following:

Monday, May 25 (Memorial Day)

Friday, July 3 (Fourth of July)

Monday, September 7 (Labor Day)

The full list of dates for Lake Washington closure can be found below:

"Bicycle Weekend" map of weekend closure areas in Seattle

May 2026

May 23–25

May 30-31

June 2026

June 6–7

June 13–14

June 20–21

June 27–28

July 2026

July 3–5

July 11–12

July 18–19

July 25–26

August 2026

Aug. 8-9

Aug. 15–16

Aug. 22–23

Aug. 29-30

September 2026

Sept. 5–7

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