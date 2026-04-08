Man 'lucky' to survive Seattle shooting after bullet grazes his head

The Brief An 18-year-old man is in stable condition after being grazed in the head during a shooting on Rainier Avenue South where police found approximately 30 shell casings. Local residents expressed growing fear for the safety of area youth, noting that this incident occurred just a mile away from a January shooting that killed two teenagers. Seattle Police and the King County Sheriff's Office are searching for a suspect and have requested that the public provide any available security footage of the shooter or their vehicle.



Seattle Police were still searching for a suspect Wednesday night after someone opened fire on a vehicle on Rainier Ave S, grazing an 18-year-old man in the head with a bullet.

The shooting happened near S Othello and Rainier Ave S at around 4:40 pm.

What they're saying:

"I do get worried because people should be safe in the streets, but it’s like there’s no control right now," said Rony Miranda, a local resident and parent.

Miranda says scenes like that make him worry about bringing kids outside.

"It's crazy for the youth to be outside right now. There are a lot of shootings and violence going on," said Miranda.

Miranda lives near Rainier Avenue South, just blocks from the intersection where Seattle Police say someone fired off dozens of rounds Wednesday afternoon.

What we know:

The 18-year-old who was grazed by the bullet in Wednesday's shooting was taken to Harborview Medical Center and at last check, he was stable.

"The individual is very lucky. Obviously, we need to find out the circumstances of the shooting of what happened, but right now we are thankful nobody was seriously injured, and we are very thankful, of course, nobody was killed," said Seattle Police spokesperson, Detective Eric Munoz.

He says there were as many as 30 shell casings documented early on in the investigation.

"We do know when there is nicer weather. There is more people outside. We have an increase in gun violence. That’s a national trend, as well," said Munoz.

The shooting happened just a mile away from a different deadly shooting in January.

Two Rainier Beach High School students, an 18-year-old and a 17-year-old, were killed.

A 16-year-old suspect is facing charges in that case.

"A lot of targeting kids and that’s not acceptable," said Miranda.

Miranda says a lot of people have guns for no reason.

"We got to unite, you know, instead of showing a bad example. People have to unite and show empathy and help each other out instead of racism and all the bad things going on out here. It’s supposed to be united," said Miranda.

Seattle Police say the King County Sheriff's Office is assisting in the search for a suspect. Police are also asking anyone who might have security video of the suspect or their vehicle to come forward.

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