Budget cuts could impact access to Washington’s public lands

The Brief Budget cuts of $500,000 may force the closure or reduced hours of up to a dozen Washington state trailheads and recreation sites. Despite 20 million annual visitors, officials warn that a maintenance backlog and the loss of AmeriCorps support are straining the agency's ability to keep trails and bathrooms open. Experts are debating more consistent funding sources, such as timber revenue, to bridge the growing gap between recreation demand and limited state budgets.



Some Washington state-managed public lands could see reduced access or temporary closures as officials grapple with budget shortfalls impacting recreation and maintenance.

Dave Upthegrove, the state’s Public Lands Commissioner, says the Department of Natural Resources is facing financial pressure at a time when demand for outdoor recreation continues to grow.

"At the same time, the federal government is cutting funding for national parks and national forests and limiting access to those public lands," said Upthegrove. "In Washington State, we want to go in the other direction."

Upthegrove said public lands belong to "we the people" and should be expanded, not scaled back, especially as more people seek outdoor experiences.

"More and more people really value, getting out. Hiking, fishing biking," he said.

Maintenance backlog grows as funding drops

By the numbers:

The Department of Natural Resources manages lands that draw roughly 20 million visitors annually, according to Upthegrove. But maintaining those spaces comes with a cost.

"It costs money to manage those trails and facilities," he said. "To clear logs that have been knocked down over trails. To clean the bathrooms."

Upthegrove said the agency is already dealing with a backlog of maintenance projects. A recent legislative budget cut of about $500,000 for recreation maintenance is adding further strain.

"Putting more stress on an already stressed system," he said. "We expect we will likely have to close a few of our trailheads, sites and we’ll reduce the time some of them are open."

Officials are still determining which locations could be impacted and for how long. Upthegrove said reduced staffing and resources including the loss of support from programs like AmeriCorps, which has helped with trail work are limiting the agency’s ability to keep sites open.

"We think there’s a risk that a half dozen to a dozen sites will be impacted," he said.

Debate over how to fund recreation lands

What they're saying:

Some policy experts say the funding challenges are not new.

Todd Myers with the Washington Policy Center said recreation funding has long struggled to keep up with demand.

"They’re all over the state and that’s the beauty of state forests is that every corner of the state you have these public areas that are managed sustainably for recreation," said Myers pointing to areas like Tiger Mountain State Forest, Capitol State Forest, and Tahuya State Forest.

Still, he said the financial model for recreation lands remains difficult. Myers said that gap between costs and revenue is why he believes the state should look to more consistent funding sources including timber.

"The cost of recreation has always been a problem, it’s not just the state, it’s not just a DNR issue," said Myers. "The fact is that we have the pass that people can purchase, and the Legislature gives some money, but it’s never been enough."

He said state forests are already managed for multiple uses, including recreation and sustainable harvesting, and expanding timber revenue could help stabilize funding for trails, facilities and access.

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