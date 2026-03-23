As fuel prices rise, WA farmers face mounting challenges

Rising fuel prices are squeezing farmers across Washington state, according to the advocacy group Save Family Farming, adding new strain as they head into a critical growing season.

Fuel costs hit WA farms

At a farm in Arlington, Andrew Albert said the timing could not be worse.

"Right now, as we come into the farming season with these super high fuel prices, it’s not good," said Albert.

Fuel is central to nearly every part of his operation, from planting to shipping. Albert said the impact goes far beyond what he pays at the pump.

"Fuel is the lifeblood of the farm," he said, adding that anything transported to or from his business becomes more expensive as costs rise.

Albert, who grows crops including cabbage seed that is shipped internationally, said the farther goods have to travel, the more those costs add up.

Andrew Albert

Global issues, local impact

Albert said international developments, including tensions affecting shipping routes, are contributing to higher diesel and fertilizer costs. He expressed hope the increases will be temporary, especially as farmers like him are preparing to use more fuel in the coming weeks as the season ramps up.

Regulation and rising expenses

Beyond fuel, Albert pointed to regulations and labor costs as ongoing challenges. He said farmers have little control over the prices they receive for their products while facing increasing expenses.

"It’s a difficult state to farm in on top of all the normal farming challenges, weather, markets and all that," he said, adding that regulation and labor issues are constant hurdles.

Albert said policies set in the state Capitol, such as environmental and labor regulations, have added to the burden on farmers.

Andrew Albert's farm

"It’s all being dictated by people in Olympia who really have no understanding or connection to any farms in any way," he said.

He also said farmers lack political influence.

What they're saying:

"Farmers don’t have a lot of voice. There’s not very many of us. We have no voting power at all," he said.

A generational legacy at risk

Albert’s family has farmed the land for three generations, transitioning from dairy to hay and other crops as markets changed. He said the operation once played a major role in hay exports.

"We were the biggest hay exporter in the world. We had it all, but it’s just getting regulated out," he said.

He worries that increasing costs and challenges could threaten that legacy.

"There’s a saying that as generations get removed from the farm, the understanding of the farm disappears too," he said.

Balancing challenges with opportunity

Despite the difficulties, Albert said Washington offers strong farming conditions, including favorable weather and infrastructure such as nearby ports.

Albert said he believes solutions are possible through cooperation.

"I think there’s a balance that can be reached, working together," he said.

Still, he said rising fuel costs remain a major concern as farmers work to stay competitive.

"It’s become so difficult for farmers in this state to compete against other states and the world," said Albert.

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