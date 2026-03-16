Chateau Ste Michelle Summer 2026 concert lineup announced
WOODINVILLE, Wash. - The time has come yet again to look at who will come down to Chateau Ste. Michelle this summer for the Woodinville venue's summer concert series.
The series organizers have now released the list of performers for 2026 and the lineup includes a host of rock, pop and indie performers from around the country and world.
Full lineup for 2026 Chateau Ste. Michelle concerts
May
- May 24: Yellowcard with New Found Glory & Plain White Tees (Sold out)
June
- Jun. 25: Metric, Broken Social Scene & Stars
- Jun. 26: Rhiannon Giddens presents American Tunes with Mary Chapin Carpenter & Hurray for the Riff Raff
- Jun. 27: Dierks Bentley with Kaitlin Butts & Mountain Grass Unit
Jul.
- Jul. 1: Ziggy Marley with J Boog
- Jul. 3: Kaleo with Elle King
- Jul. 21: The Fray with Dashboard Confessional
- Jul. 24: Wynonna Judd & Melissa Etheridge
- Jul. 25: Boyz II Men
- Jul. 26: Fitz and the Tantrums
August
- Aug. 2: The Australian Pink Floyd Show
- Aug. 3: Lindsey Stirling with PVRIS
- Aug. 4 & 5: Tedeschi Trucks Band with Lukas Nelson
- Aug. 7: Dark Star Orchestra
- Aug. 8 & 9: Sarah McLachlan with Allison Russell
- Aug. 18: O.A.R. with Gavin DeGraw
- Aug. 21: Gipsy Kings with Nicolas Reyes
September
- Sep. 2: Tori Amos with Bartees Strange
- Sep. 27: Hermanos Gutiérrez
Chateau Ste. Michelle music venue in Woodinville
How to get tickets
For those western Washingtonians, or their guests, looking to hit the lawn to watch these artists, tickets will go on sale on the Chateau Concerts website.
The tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. PT on Mar. 23.
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