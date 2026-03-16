Chateau Ste Michelle Summer 2026 concert lineup announced

The time has come yet again to look at who will come down to Chateau Ste. Michelle this summer for the Woodinville venue's summer concert series.

The series organizers have now released the list of performers for 2026 and the lineup includes a host of rock, pop and indie performers from around the country and world.

Full lineup for 2026 Chateau Ste. Michelle concerts

May

May 24: Yellowcard with New Found Glory & Plain White Tees (Sold out)

June

Jun. 25: Metric, Broken Social Scene & Stars

Jun. 26: Rhiannon Giddens presents American Tunes with Mary Chapin Carpenter & Hurray for the Riff Raff

Jun. 27: Dierks Bentley with Kaitlin Butts & Mountain Grass Unit

Jul.

Jul. 1: Ziggy Marley with J Boog

Jul. 3: Kaleo with Elle King

Jul. 21: The Fray with Dashboard Confessional

Jul. 24: Wynonna Judd & Melissa Etheridge

Jul. 25: Boyz II Men

Jul. 26: Fitz and the Tantrums

August

Aug. 2: The Australian Pink Floyd Show

Aug. 3: Lindsey Stirling with PVRIS

Aug. 4 & 5: Tedeschi Trucks Band with Lukas Nelson

Aug. 7: Dark Star Orchestra

Aug. 8 & 9: Sarah McLachlan with Allison Russell

Aug. 18: O.A.R. with Gavin DeGraw

Aug. 21: Gipsy Kings with Nicolas Reyes

September

Sep. 2: Tori Amos with Bartees Strange

Sep. 27: Hermanos Gutiérrez

Chateau Ste. Michelle music venue in Woodinville

How to get tickets

For those western Washingtonians, or their guests, looking to hit the lawn to watch these artists, tickets will go on sale on the Chateau Concerts website.

The tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. PT on Mar. 23.

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