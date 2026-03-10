Seattle Mayor proposes $410M levy to fund city libraries

The Brief Mayor Katie Wilson proposed a $410 million levy to fund the Seattle Public Library from 2027 to 2033, replacing the current 2019 levy that expires this year. The proposal aims to expand hours at all 27 neighborhood branches and increase funding for books, digital collections, building maintenance, and technology services. The Seattle City Council will review the measure, and if approved, it will be placed on the August 2026 ballot for a final vote by residents.



Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson announced Tuesday a proposal for a $410 million levy to support the city's public libraries.

The proposed replacement levy would provide "critical funding" for the Seattle Public Library between 2027–2033, and would follow the $219.1 million Library Levy which was adopted in 2019 and expires this year.

According to the mayor's office, the 2019 Levy accounts for a third of Seattle Public Library's total budget.

What's in the Library Levy proposal?

The proposed 2026 levy would invest in access, programming, collections, technology services and building maintenance.

Top priorities among those include expanded hours for all 27 neighborhood library branches, more books and audiobooks, more online services, capital improvements and repair work, and additional facility and janitorial services.

What they're saying:

"Seattle is a city of readers. From toddlers discovering their first stories to seniors finding connection and lifelong learning, our libraries belong to everyone," said Mayor Wilson. "Investing in our libraries means investing in every community member, and in the shared public spaces that help our city learn, grow, imagine, and thrive together."

"We thank Mayor Wilson for putting forward a levy proposal that reflects community needs and interests and invests in Library open hours, collections, programs, buildings, and technology," said Chief Librarian Tom Fay. "We look forward to working in partnership with Mayor Wilson and City councilmembers through a public process that will ensure this package is something all Seattle residents can be proud to support in August."

The levy proposal will be reviewed by a Seattle City Council select committee chaired by council member Maritza Rivera.

"This proposal reaffirms Seattle’s reputation as a world-class library system. We are a City of avid and curious readers who rely on our libraries for information and engagement. For decades, library patrons have described their branches as beloved third places, centers of learning, and safe spaces that are worth the investment," said Rivera. "This proposed $410 million levy renewal upholds the City’s commitment to preserving library open hours; providing books in the format that readers want; delivering programming for tots all the way up to seniors; and maintaining branches that are welcoming and reflect the diversity of their neighborhoods."

If approved, the levy will go to a final vote on the August 2026 ballot.

