Seattle Public Libraries changing hours, closing branches amid staffing woes
SEATTLE - Seattle Public Library (SPL) has been forced to adjust hours and intermittently close branches this spring due to widespread staffing shortages.
Intermittent closures and reworked schedules will affect most library branches through Tuesday, June 4. SPL officials say limited staffing capacity has forced them to change the schedules.
Their hope is that the adjusted hours will prevent unplanned closures and provide more reliable schedules to visitors. Staff will be moved between locations to maintain full library services, and SPL says they are working to onboard more staff.
Scheduling changes include:
- Central LibraryNo planned closures
- Ballard BranchNo planned closures
- Beacon Hill BranchClosed Sunday, April 14, April 28, May 12 and May 26
- Broadview BranchClosed on Sundays through June 4
- Capitol Hill BranchOpening at noon on Thursdays and closed on Sundays through June 4
- Columbia BranchClosed Saturdays through June 4
- Delridge BranchNo planned closures
- Douglass-Truth BranchClosed Saturdays from April 20 through June 4
- Fremont BranchClosed Fridays through June 4
- Green Lake BranchCurrently closed for seismic retrofit construction
- Greenwood BranchNo planned closures
- High Point BranchClosed Sundays through June 4
- International District/Chinatown BranchClosed Fridays through June 4
- Lake City BranchClosed Sundays through June 4
- Madrona Sally-Goldmark BranchClosed Wednesdays and Fridays through June 4
- Magnolia BranchClosed Sundays through June 4
- Montlake BranchClosed Tuesdays and Fridays through June 4
- NewHolly BranchClosed Mondays through June 4
- Northeast BranchClosed Fridays through June 4
- Northgate BranchClosed Saturdays through June 4
- Queen Anne BranchClosed Saturdays from April 20 through June 4
- Rainier Beach BranchClosed Sunday, April 21, May 5, May 19 and June 2
- South Park BranchClosed Mondays through June 4
- Southwest BranchClosed Saturdays from April 20 through June 4
- University BranchNo planned closures
- Wallingford BranchClosed Fridays and Saturdays through June 4
- West Seattle BranchClosed Fridays through June 4
Even with these schedule changes put to paper, SPL encourages visitors to check the library’s website before coming in. Unplanned closures can still happen due to maintenance, safety or staffing issues.
"It’s heartbreaking for so many of our city’s families. The library is an invaluable resource for our community," wrote city councilmember Tammy Morales. "This is a wake-up call for our city. Without urgent action, things will get so much worse than this. The City of Seattle is facing a more than $240 million budget deficit. There’s no way to cut that much from the budget without decimating essential services like our libraries, work on homelessness, and public safety programs for years to come."
SPL says staffing has been gutted since the COVID-19 pandemic, then by the City of Seattle’s 2024 hiring freeze owed to a forecasted budget gap.
"I am calling on my colleagues to work with me and explore ways we can ensure corporations and the wealthiest in our city are paying their fair share. It’s the only way we protect our libraries and the services all of us depend on," said Morales.