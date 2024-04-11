Seattle Public Libraries changing hours, closing branches amid staffing woes

Seattle Public Library (SPL) has been forced to adjust hours and intermittently close branches this spring due to widespread staffing shortages.

Intermittent closures and reworked schedules will affect most library branches through Tuesday, June 4. SPL officials say limited staffing capacity has forced them to change the schedules.

Their hope is that the adjusted hours will prevent unplanned closures and provide more reliable schedules to visitors. Staff will be moved between locations to maintain full library services, and SPL says they are working to onboard more staff.

Scheduling changes include:

Central Library No planned closures

Ballard Branch No planned closures

Beacon Hill Branch Closed Sunday, April 14, April 28, May 12 and May 26

Broadview Branch Closed on Sundays through June 4

Capitol Hill Branch Opening at noon on Thursdays and closed on Sundays through June 4

Columbia Branch Closed Saturdays through June 4

Delridge Branch No planned closures

Douglass-Truth Branch Closed Saturdays from April 20 through June 4

Fremont Branch Closed Fridays through June 4

Green Lake Branch Currently closed for seismic retrofit construction

Greenwood Branch No planned closures

High Point Branch Closed Sundays through June 4

International District/Chinatown Branch Closed Fridays through June 4

Lake City Branch Closed Sundays through June 4

Madrona Sally-Goldmark Branch Closed Wednesdays and Fridays through June 4

Magnolia Branch Closed Sundays through June 4

Montlake Branch Closed Tuesdays and Fridays through June 4

NewHolly Branch Closed Mondays through June 4

Northeast Branch Closed Fridays through June 4

Northgate Branch Closed Saturdays through June 4

Queen Anne Branch Closed Saturdays from April 20 through June 4

Rainier Beach Branch Closed Sunday, April 21, May 5, May 19 and June 2

South Park Branch Closed Mondays through June 4

Southwest Branch Closed Saturdays from April 20 through June 4

University Branch No planned closures

Wallingford Branch Closed Fridays and Saturdays through June 4

West Seattle Branch Closed Fridays through June 4

Even with these schedule changes put to paper, SPL encourages visitors to check the library’s website before coming in. Unplanned closures can still happen due to maintenance, safety or staffing issues.

"It’s heartbreaking for so many of our city’s families. The library is an invaluable resource for our community," wrote city councilmember Tammy Morales. "This is a wake-up call for our city. Without urgent action, things will get so much worse than this. The City of Seattle is facing a more than $240 million budget deficit. There’s no way to cut that much from the budget without decimating essential services like our libraries, work on homelessness, and public safety programs for years to come."

SPL says staffing has been gutted since the COVID-19 pandemic, then by the City of Seattle’s 2024 hiring freeze owed to a forecasted budget gap.

"I am calling on my colleagues to work with me and explore ways we can ensure corporations and the wealthiest in our city are paying their fair share. It’s the only way we protect our libraries and the services all of us depend on," said Morales.