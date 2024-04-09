Later this month, the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) will be closing the Spokane Street Swing Bridge in West Seattle for more than a week for multiple upgrades.

From April 19-28, the low bridge will be closed to drivers, bicyclist and pedestrians. Officials have not released times of when the bridge will close and reopen.

When the West Seattle Bridge was closed for two and a half years, SDOT crews proactively took measures to preserve the lower bridge through multiple projects.

In the next year, SDOT plans to make upgrades to the bridge.

The Spokane St Swing Bridge swings open for maritime traffic to pass. (Seattle Department of Transportation)

In October, crews completed the structural rehabilitation project as a preventive measure to ensure the bridge will continue to support vehicles and heavy freight in the years ahead.

For the April closure, crews plan to reroute the control tower wires from the high bridge to a new conduit beneath the West Duwamish Waterway. This connects to the motors that open and close the bridge.

SDOT is warning drivers there will be some congestion on the high bridge.

