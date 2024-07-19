Roy City Council member William "Bill" Starks is under fire after giving a Nazi salute during a recent city council meeting, raising serious ethical concerns among constituents and officials.

The incident, which took place at the end of a July 8 council meeting, was captured on video and has since sparked widespread criticism. Mayor Kimber Ivy and other council members expressed their shock and dismay at Starks’ behavior.

Mayor Ivy told FOX 13 this is not the first time Councilmember Starks has made comments about her leadership, calling her an "authoritarian" during that same meeting and previously describing her leadership as a "regime."

Residents and officials are now calling for Starks to resign, labeling his gesture as a clear sign of hate speech. Councilmember Edmund Dunn, a disabled veteran who attended the meeting virtually, was particularly vocal in his condemnation.

"To see something like that, even in a small town city council, I was completely floored," Dunn said. "It’s time for you to go. I think that you have stopped serving the best interests of the citizens of Roy, and it’s time for you to move on."

The video shows Mayor Ivy taking a simple vote for an adjournment when Starks suddenly raises his arm in a Nazi salute after she questions his vote. Amid laughter from some attendees, Ivy immediately addressed the gesture, stating, "I don’t think that was very appropriate."

Starks responded, "I think that was appropriate, totally."

Mayor Ivy emphasized that while she supports free speech, elected officials are held to higher standards and must respect democratic values. She described the salute as a lack of respect for democracy and divisive for the community.

The incident has led to a flurry of social media activity, with residents demanding accountability and questioning, "Why was this glossed over?" Other comments from concerned citizens include calls for Starks to step down, stating, "He should remove himself immediately! A person such as that should not be representing the citizens of Roy!"

Attempts to reach Councilmember Starks for comment have been unsuccessful.

Mayor Ivy reiterated her stance on the matter, stating, "That sort of symbol was very divisive."

The Anti-Defamation League of the Pacific Northwest says they did receive a complaint and are investigating Starks' actions.

Mayor Ivy's full statement:

The scenario that led up to me getting a Nazi salute from Councilmember Bill Starks was a simple vote for an adjournment of my first meeting back from working remotely while recovering from childbirth. I have been trying to ensure that every council member knows their vote and voice are heard and recorded appropriately. I was unable to see or hear Councilmember Bill Stark's vote, so I asked for his vote again. His wife, Councilmember Yvonne Starks interjected and stated that he voted in favor, again making it so I was unable to hear the Councilmember's vote for myself. After I asked a final time, he responded with the Nazi salute. I immediately stated that his gesture was inappropriate to which Councilmember Bill Starks retorted that his actions were totally appropriate.

I am a firm believer in the right to free speech, but I also believe that City Council Meetings should be focused on the very real problems facing the City. As representatives of a diverse community, I believe that we, the elected officials of the City, should hold ourselves to higher civic standards such as integrity, respect, professionalism, conscientiousness, and a sense of duty. Performing a Nazi salute alienates our community members and shows a complete and utter lack of respect for our democracy and its order and rules. Furthermore, this gesture minimizes the suffering of the millions of victims who experienced the atrocities of the Nazi regime, and those who continue to be oppressed under actual authoritarian governments. Divisive symbolic actions, like the Councilmember’s Nazi salute, have no place in our community or in any chamber of government. While I find his actions to be reprehensible, this nevertheless provides all of us with an opportunity to think about what kind of community we want to be as we move forward. I hope this incident encourages more people to get involved in their local government, to step up and serve in leadership roles, and share their positive traits with one another.

