Western WA construction projects to impact I-90 traffic next week

Buckle up for some traffic on I-90 from North Bend to Vantage for the next seven days. The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) released its construction schedule on Friday.

According to WSDOT, these closures are slated to begin on Friday, July 19 and continue through Friday, July 26.

Keep reading to learn more about construction in North Bend, Snoqualmie Summit, Easton, Cle Elum and Vantage.

I-90 North Bend

WSDOT says there will be single-lane closures in a multiple-lane section of I-90 east of North Bend from July 19 – 26. These closures will take place on both the east and westbound lanes, and they will be closed 24/7.

I-90 Snoqualmie Summit

According to WSDOT, crews are replacing the westbound bridge deck just east of the summit near Coal Creek from July 19 – 26. Westbound traffic will be shifted to the eastbound side at milepost 55 for a half-mile. There will be two lanes in each direction. The project itself is expected to be completed in early fall.

I-90 Easton

WSDOT says I-90 will close for about an hour beginning at 8 p.m. on both Monday, July 22, and Thursday, July 25 for rock blasting. Drivers traveling eastbound will be stopped at milepost 64, and westbound travelers will be stopped at exit 70. According to WSDOT, rock blasting is scheduled to happed one to two times per week into fall.

I-90 Cle Elum

According to WSDOT, there will be a traffic shift on I-90 for bridge repair work from July 19 – 26. Crews will be working 24/7, but WSDOT is only predicting minor delays for drivers.

I-90 Vantage Bridge replacement

From now until Labor Day, there will be single-lane closures Monday through Friday on the Vantage Bridge. After Labor Day Weekend, traffic will be restricted to one lane in both directions for seven days a week.

