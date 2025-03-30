Seattle weather: Mild on Sunday with rain to follow

The Brief Daytime Sunday weather will be nice, calm and dry. Rainy downpours will roll in to some communities as night falls. For Monday, on-and-off showers continue. After a wet week, the first weekend of April may be the best weather of the year so far.



We're forecasting beautiful, mild weather this afternoon around western Washington: highs will reach the low to mid 60s for many. This will be followed by pockets of torrential rain in a few neighborhoods tonight.

A mild afternoon is in store for Seattle on Sunday with rain returning in the evening. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Mostly cloudy skies are on the way for the region during the daytime. Between 4-7 p.m., rain will return to western Washington from the south. Scattered showers will trek northward throughout the rest of the evening. At times, the rain could be heavy. We can't rule out an isolated lightning strike or spots of small hail.

Mostly cloudy weather and highs in the 60s are on the way for Seattle on Sunday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

We're also monitoring some blustery weather for the Cascade gap communities today (take for example North Bend, Gold Bar and Enumclaw). There might be a gust to 40 mph, but winds should mostly stay in the 20-35 mph zone. Winds aren't strong enough to warrant any official wind alerts.



Tomorrow, on-and-off showers continue. On Monday, there's a small chance for spotty rumbles of thunder and small hail once again. Temperatures tomorrow cool to the mid 50s for highs.

Temperatures drop to the mid 50s on Monday and Tuesday in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Stray showers are a possibility here-and-there through Thursday. A noticeable, notable warm-up could develop next Friday through the first weekend of April. Right now, it looks like highs could soar to at least the mid 60s on Saturday with even warmer temperatures potentially next Sunday. There's still time for next weekend's forecast to evolve and change, so stick with us!

Rainy weather is expected at times in Seattle over the next several days. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Take good care,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

