1 in custody after Seattle tiny home village fire

One person is in custody after a fire in a tiny home village in Seattle's Queen Anne neighborhood early Thursday morning.

Before 2:45 a.m., firefighters responded to a report of a building fire on Elliott Avenue West between 6th Avenue West and West Mercer Place.

The response had blocked both southbound and northbound lanes, and the fire sent a plume of smoke into the air.

When crews arrived, they quickly extinguished the fire and 25 of the tiny village homes were damaged, with a few destroyed. About 50 people evacuated their homes.

Fire investigators said 20 people were displaced and the Red Cross is assisting them.

No injuries were reported.

25 tiny homes were damaged in a fire in Seattle's Queen Anne neighborhood on Thursday, July 18. (Seattle Fire Department)

Fire officials said one person, who lived in the tiny village, was taken into custody to be questioned about the fire.

Elliott Avenue West reopened after 5 a.m.

The investigation remains ongoing.

