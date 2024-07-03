Seattle Police seek woman suspect in bank robbery

article

Police need help identifying a woman suspected of robbing a bank in Seattle’s Queen Anne neighborhood on June 28.

Officers were called to reports of a robbery at the Wells Fargo on Queen Anne Ave N and Garfield St around 2:40 p.m.

According to witnesses, a woman walked into the bank and handed a note to the teller demanding money.

The teller gave her the money, and the woman left and was not located by officers.

Police describe the suspect as an Asian woman in her 20s with black hair, wearing a black mask, black hat, black jacket, blue jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with information on the robbery or the suspect is asked to call 911 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

MORE HEADLINES FROM FOX 13:

New website reveals license plates of Aurora Avenue visitors in Seattle

Suspect killed after firing shots at WA troopers on I-5

Hole forms on SR 529 in Everett after someone was tunneling underneath

Everett neighbors question woman’s actions after rash of porch package thefts

Marysville teen who lost foot in fireworks accident shares warning

NTSB releases early report on WA plane crash that killed former astronaut

Renton faces growing homelessness crisis amid environmental concerns

The 5 biggest potential headaches for 4th of July travelers in WA

Seattle's Ballard Bridge to close for projects starting in July

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.