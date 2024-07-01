Renton faces growing homelessness crisis amid environmental concerns

Communities across the region are grappling with a homelessness crisis, and this time, the spotlight is on the City of Renton. For at least a month, an encampment has been visible outside the Renton Library, raising concerns about its ecological impact and its effects on children and the elderly.

Shane Coleman, a lifelong resident of Cedar River, describes his hometown as "a little slice of paradise." However, this idyllic setting has faced increasing challenges due to homeless encampments and environmental degradation.

"I watched it turn into a cesspool," Coleman said. The 25-year-old has lived next to the Cedar River since birth. Growing up here has been invaluable, offering him a unique connection to nature. However, recent changes have cast a shadow over his cherished memories.

Coleman pointed out the severe impact of the encampments on the local environment. "Torn up tents and garbage. It’s the garbage and tents that’s everywhere, you can’t even go for a hike right across from where I'm standing without running into abandoned homeless camps, needles, everything, you name it," Coleman said, standing by the river. He praised the efforts of the parks department but acknowledged their limitations, saying, "They can’t even keep up with it. It’s sad because when these woods are gone, they’re gone."

Coleman has taken personal action, often picking up trash with friends. "It’s getting to be more than me or a couple of my friends can do," he admitted. He emphasized the long-term consequences of neglecting these issues, fearing that developers might eventually have to clear the woods completely.

Beyond environmental worries, Coleman voiced his concerns about safety. "I want to be able to go in my backyard and not have to wonder at 2 a.m. if somebody is watching me from up the trail." He described how the community has deteriorated, making it challenging to enjoy local amenities like the skatepark or dog park without encountering unsafe conditions.

Jomo Johnson, a 53-year-old unhoused man, helped provide insight into life within these encampments. Johnson, who lost his fiancée in 2019, explained, "It sent me into a big tailspin emotionally, financially." For Johnson, it's the sense of community among the unhoused, keeping him going. "It’s safer than other places that you can go in Seattle," Johnson said.

He didn't bite his tongue as residents blamed the unhoused community for the rank piles of litter plaguing the area. He firmly believes it's city residents using the encampments as dumping grounds. "They pull up in their cars, and they just throw garbage instead of going to the dump and paying that fee," Johnson said. He urged for better understanding and resources to help manage the waste.

Madeline Carlson, a mother from Kent, shared her observations from visiting the library with her children. She noted the generosity and camaraderie among the homeless individuals. "They are just people like everyone else," Carlson said. She called for long-term housing solutions, emphasizing the potential of repurposing empty commercial real estate. "Those buildings just sit empty and because homeless people don't have money to pay rent, that's what our economy is about, is making as much money as possible," Carlson said.

FOX 13 News reached out to Mayor Armondo Pavone, who was not readily available for comment but did send us a statement addressing the issue.

"Addressing encampments along the Cedar River Trail here in Renton takes an approach from several different levels," Pavone said. "This includes clearing impediments to public health and safety, regular patrols, and offering services to those struggling with addiction or mental health issues."

A spokesperson for the City of Renton said the Public Works Department has been actively working to clean up the area. In June 2024, two significant cleanups removed a total of 4.21 tons of waste materials from under the Library Bridge and Houser Way Bridge. Plans are in place to increase staffing to better address these efforts.

Renton Police are also aware of the issues. While it's unclear what calls, if any have been reported by or near the encampment, the department says they "understand and empathize with the frustrations of our community members involving the complicated issue surrounding the unhoused. We conduct routine patrols and respond to calls for service, taking appropriate action when deemed necessary. Our priority is to constantly balance the need for services of those suffering from mental, physical, and addiction issues with the need for a healthy, safe, and vibrant community. When available FD Cares accompanies police and Parks Department employees to encampments to offer services. The quality of life for all of our residents is our top priority."

Despite the challenges, Coleman remains hopeful and committed to his community. "I sure hope something can get done. I’m willing to volunteer in any way possible," he said. The city continues to expand its services through initiatives like Risk Solutions Unlimited, providing safety agents to engage with the unhoused community.

Mayor Pavone said they're "expanding their human services contracts to assist the unhoused in a compassionate way focused on solving problems and providing services and resources to those who need them."

