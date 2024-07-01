1 dead in shooting in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood

Seattle police are investigating a deadly shooting overnight in the Capitol Hill neighborhood.

Before 12:30 a.m. Monday, officers responded to a report of a shooting near 1000 East Pike Street.

When officers arrived, they found a woman with a gunshot wound and provided aid to the victim until medics with the Seattle Fire Department arrived.

Despite efforts, the woman died from her injuries at the scene.

Detectives are investigating what led up to the shooting, which is not known at this time and they did not say if they were searching for a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Seattle Police Department's violent crimes tip line at 206-233-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).

This is a developing story, and will be updated once more information becomes available.

