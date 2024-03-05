The three-day summer musical festival in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood is back for the 26th year. Capitol Hill Block Party runs from Friday, July 19 through Sunday, July 21.

People who would like to attend can now sign up for presale tickets.

Presale Ticket Prices

Single-day tickets are not available yet, but 3-day presale tickets are available until Thursday, March 7 at 11:59 p.m. Here's how much they will cost:

3-Day General Admission: $199 per person with a $13.31 service fee and $20 FAC fee.

3-Day VIP: $335 per person with a $17.72 service fee and $20 FAC fee.

2024 Capitol Hill Block Party Lineup

Capitol Hill Block Party 2024 lineup

Kaytranada

Kim Petras

Still Woozy

Cannons

Elderbrook

Chappell Roan

Becky Hill

Cobrah

The Beaches

Mindchatter

Slow Pulp

Flyana Boss

Joey Valence & Brae

Vandelux

Show Me The Body

Tkay Maidza

Bunt

Dreamer Isioma

Late Night Drive Home

Corook

Annie DiRusso

Vansire

Alice Longyu Gao

Mette

Frost Children

Maeta

Nourished by Time

Fiji Blue

Carol Ades

Chokecherry

Them

Akira Galaxy

Cherry Ferrari

Livt

Princess Pulpit

Oble Reed

Tezatalks

Juliette

King Sheim

Jaiden Grayson

Jaywop

Instant Crush

Zookraught

Nobi and the Force

Seiichi

Lovely Colours

Balcony Bridge

Mold Mom

Dark Chisme

Camille

Swamp Wife

Fleetwood Snack

Terra Nobody

Jaymyloni

Power Strip

BLKSKNN

JNA

Warren Dunes

Saint Deon

FCON

Caspian Coberly

Sister Swimmer

Girl Talk

Organizers say daily schedules will be available as we get closer to the festival.

Capitol Hill Block Party is an all-ages festival, except for the Beer Garden and VIP lounge sections. The Neumos and Barboza stages are 21+ only.

For more information, visit Capitol Hill Block Party's website here.

