Capitol Hill Block Party 2024 lineup, ticket prices
SEATTLE - The three-day summer musical festival in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood is back for the 26th year. Capitol Hill Block Party runs from Friday, July 19 through Sunday, July 21.
People who would like to attend can now sign up for presale tickets.
Presale Ticket Prices
Single-day tickets are not available yet, but 3-day presale tickets are available until Thursday, March 7 at 11:59 p.m. Here's how much they will cost:
- 3-Day General Admission: $199 per person with a $13.31 service fee and $20 FAC fee.
- 3-Day VIP: $335 per person with a $17.72 service fee and $20 FAC fee.
2024 Capitol Hill Block Party Lineup
- Kaytranada
- Kim Petras
- Still Woozy
- Cannons
- Elderbrook
- Chappell Roan
- Becky Hill
- Cobrah
- The Beaches
- Mindchatter
- Slow Pulp
- Flyana Boss
- Joey Valence & Brae
- Vandelux
- Show Me The Body
- Tkay Maidza
- Bunt
- Dreamer Isioma
- Late Night Drive Home
- Corook
- Annie DiRusso
- Vansire
- Alice Longyu Gao
- Mette
- Frost Children
- Maeta
- Nourished by Time
- Fiji Blue
- Carol Ades
- Chokecherry
- Them
- Akira Galaxy
- Cherry Ferrari
- Livt
- Princess Pulpit
- Oble Reed
- Tezatalks
- Juliette
- King Sheim
- Jaiden Grayson
- Jaywop
- Instant Crush
- Zookraught
- Nobi and the Force
- Seiichi
- Lovely Colours
- Balcony Bridge
- Mold Mom
- Dark Chisme
- Camille
- Swamp Wife
- Fleetwood Snack
- Terra Nobody
- Jaymyloni
- Power Strip
- BLKSKNN
- JNA
- Warren Dunes
- Saint Deon
- FCON
- Caspian Coberly
- Sister Swimmer
- Girl Talk
Organizers say daily schedules will be available as we get closer to the festival.
Capitol Hill Block Party is an all-ages festival, except for the Beer Garden and VIP lounge sections. The Neumos and Barboza stages are 21+ only.
For more information, visit Capitol Hill Block Party's website here.
