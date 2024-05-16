Ballard 'Up' house now available for lease

A Ballard home cited as the main inspiration behind the balloon-suspended house from Disney's "Up" is now available for lease.

It's widely referred to as the "Edith Macefield house," named after the elderly homeowner who refused to sell her property to developers building a five-story retail complex. After making multiple offers to Macefield, the Ballard Blocks decided to move forward with their project, opting to build around the holdout.

Macefield died in 2008 at the age of 86, and her home has mostly sat vacant since. It still looks like it's straight out of the 2009 Disney movie, remaining nestled along the side of the massive building, appearing more like a shack than an actual house.

There were concerns in 2018 that developers would demolish the home, causing some to rally outside the property.

Related article

Located at 1438 NW 46th Street, the Edith Macefield house is a popular attraction for tourists and locals alike. It was even decorated with balloons as part of a promotion for the actual "Up" movie.

The home was originally built in 1984, and an online listing claims it features 1,399 square feet. A brochure for the property highlights its close proximity to the neighboring businesses in the Ballard Blocks.

According to Seattle's Daily Journal of Commerce, the lease for the home is priced at about $60,000 per year, plus triple net lease expenses. The inside of the home is mostly gutted now, but the plan is to restore it to its former glory before finding a renter.

There is also some optimism that a business could turn the space into a vibrant coffee shop, restaurant, or another venture.

Rendering by Chandler Stever Architect (via LoopNet)

However, squeezing an operation into the small space could be a big task, as there's really only several hundred square feet of usable space.

MORE FOX 13 SEATTLE NEWS:

‘I was not kidnapped’: Ex-girlfriend of deadly Lynnwood crash suspect sets record straight

Tacoma neighborhood concerned about constant gunfire after recent drive-by shooting

'One chip challenge' caused teen's death, autopsy concludes

Wild Waves opens for the 2024 season this weekend

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.