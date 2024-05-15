Tacoma neighborhood concerned about constant gunfire after recent drive-by shooting

Neighbors in Tacoma’s Hilltop neighborhood are calling on city leaders to curb gun violence in their area following Tuesday night’s drive-by-shooting at a city park.

Home surveillance video shared with FOX 13 shows the shootout between multiple people with more than 100 gunshots heard.

"A vehicle occupied by an unknown number of people started shooting at the people in the park," said a spokesperson with the Tacoma Police Department. "The people in the park were armed with firearms as well and engaged the vehicle with gunfire. Preliminary reports suggest the parties had some kind of connection to each other."

Right now, the shooting appears to be isolated, but that has done little to calm neighbors’ fears who live nearby.

"We’ve become accustomed to it," said neighbor Lisa Kempf.

Kempf pointed out at least three bullet holes in her home from Tuesday’s shooting, including one that barely missed her husband who was inside, sitting on the couch when gunfire erupted.

"He was sitting right there," she said. "It was very, very loud. He said it sounded like an automatic weapon. It went through the wall and hit his jacket."

Image 1 of 4 ▼

According to police, no one was hurt but responding officers took note of property damage, including bullet holes in several homes and one in a nearby truck.

"I’ve lived here eight years," said neighbor Lukas Dekker. "Shootings have been pretty regular. I think I’ve been present for 25 events. Last night was probably one of the worst."

Dekker pointed bullet holes from previous shootings in the area.

Tuesday’s shooting added a new bullet to his home and to his truck parked nearby.

"We’re not seeing a whole lot of options for what we can do, which is frustrating," he said. "I think it needs to happen at the city level."

Kemp agreed but wasn’t sure exactly what could be done.

"Sadly, we’ve gotten used to this," she said. "We’ve heard a semi-automatic before or just a quick few shots with a handgun, maybe nine or ten shots then it’s over but last night was really intense."

So far, Tacoma Police have not released a motive and no suspects have been identified. They also said witnesses have not been cooperative.

Anyone with information is asked to call Tacoma Police. You can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS.