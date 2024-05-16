Wild Waves opens for the 2024 season this weekend

article

Wild Waves Theme and Water Park in Federal Way is set to open this weekend.

On Saturday, May 18, Washington's largest combination theme and water park will be kicking off the 2024 season.

It's also the park's 40th anniversary as a water park.

"Our team has been hard at work preparing for what will be our longest season since 2019," said Park President and Regional VP Jody Kneupper. "We have a great lineup of special events and new offerings along with our signature collection of thrilling roller coasters, rides, water slides, and attractions. There is truly something for every member of the family, and we are excited to welcome guests back for the 2024 season."

Here's a guide for the theme and water park:

What is Wild Waves Theme and Water Park?

The combined theme and water park offers 70 acres of classic thrill rides plus the region’s best outdoor water park. It features more than 30 rides and slides including the 75-foot tall, 50-mph Timberhawk: Ride of Prey wooden coaster and massive, triple-tube Pacific Plunge Slide Complex.

Where is the park?

It's located in Federal Way, just 25 minutes from downtown Seattle and can be seen along I-5.

How do you get inside the park?

There are single-day tickets and a regular 2024 season pass, which gives unlimited visits. Tickets can be purchased online or at the gate.

What days of the week is the park open?

The park will be open weekends starting May 18. Daily operation begins June 14.

Is there parking available?

The park said daily and season-long parking is available. Daily parking rates per car are enforced during the season.

