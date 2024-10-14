Seattle's 'Belltown Hellcat' misses court in Renton, hit with $50K warrant

A Renton judge has handed down a $50,000 arrest warrant for Miles Hudson, also known as the ‘Belltown Hellcat.'

Hudson failed to appear in Renton court Monday. He is currently in King County jail for violating the conditions of his house arrest more than 20 times, according to most recent court documents.

He previously had a $25,000 warrant for missing court in Renton for the same case. Missing again today, the judge added another $25,000 bench warrant.

Husdon's appearance in Renton was for court proceedings related to a 2022 incident where he was charged with two counts of fourth-degree domestic violence charges against his mother.

These are not the 21-year-old's only court battles, however. Hudson faces criminal charges of reckless driving, stalking, and revenge porn, with Seattle trial dates set for later this year.

In June, a default judgment of $83,619 was issued against Hudson by the city of Seattle. He was fighting this case before his lawyer quit.

More stories on Hudson's various cases, appearances, and Hellcat-related stories can be found on the FOX 13 ‘Belltown Hellcat’ page.

