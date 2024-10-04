Seattle court delays 'Belltown Hellcat's' reckless driving trial for evidence

Miles Hudson's readiness hearing for his reckless driving charge was held Friday, with his attorney, Sheley Anderson, appearing remotely.

Infamously known as the "Belltown Hellcat," Hudson continues to face legal challenges after failing to comply with his court-ordered electronic home monitoring.

According to a status report filed by Sentinel on Oct. 4, Hudson violated several EHM conditions, including leaving his apartment without permission and posting to social media, despite court orders.

Hudson was also unable to provide evidence for extended absences from his residence, claiming food deliveries that he couldn’t verify. A court date has been set for October to address these violations.

The hearing, overseen by Judge Faye R. Chess, also addressed pre-trial motions and ensured discovery was complete.

The trial, initially scheduled for Oct. 8, was delayed as the city requested a continuance to gather additional evidence from Hudson’s vehicle.

On Sept. 6, the city seized Hudson's Doge Charger after obtaining a warrant to get information from the car's computer. This explains why the Hellcat was seen on a tow truck and in an impound lot on Seattle's Aurora Avenue.

On Sept. 24, the city was informed by SPD they had to order a specific part to extract the data from the head unit. The part arrived two days ago, and SPD is in the process of extracting the data.

During Friday's hearing, a "specific gauge of soldering wire" was attributed as one reason for the delay.

Hudson's attorney objected to the continuance, stating that she and her client, Hudson, were ready for trial. She also argued that the pre-trial conditions and delay caused undue "hardship" for Hudson, as they prevented him from working. Judge Chess, however, dismissed the claim, clarifying that Hudson can work, provided he submits the necessary documentation to Sentinel.

Judge Chess approved the continuance to allow more time to complete the data extraction on Hudson's car. A new trial date will be determined once the city and Anderson agree on a suitable schedule.

Hudson’s legal troubles continue to mount as Seattle residents and authorities keep a close watch on his case, which has garnered significant local and national attention due to his repeated defiance of court orders and reckless driving behavior.

Who is the 'Belltown Hellcat?

Hudson gained notoriety online for posting videos of himself driving his excessively loud Dodge Charger through Seattle's Belltown neighborhood, causing disturbances for residents. He has been charged with two counts of reckless driving.

Despite a Seattle Municipal Court judge’s order prohibiting him from driving the vehicle, Hudson continued to showcase the car’s excessive noise on social media to his more than 700,000 Instagram followers.

Further legal issues also loom for Hudson, including charges of stalking and cyber harassment in Seattle. On July 3, a bench warrant was issued for the 21-year-old who did not show up in court for a domestic violence hearing.

For months, "hell on wheels" are the words residents living in Seattle's Belltown neighborhood have used to describe Hudson.

In addition to multiple criminal and civil cases in Seattle and Renton, Hudson is on the hook for $83,619.97 in fines owed to the city of Seattle for violating the city's noise ordinance and for failure to respond to the lawsuit.

