Kent police seek teen suspect in fatal bike assault

Image 1 of 3 ▼ 15-year-old Skyler David Young (Kent Police)

Kent Police are asking for the public's help to locate a 15-year-old suspect involved in a fatal assault on a former Kent resident.

Authorities have identified the teen as 15-year-old Skyler David Young.

The incident occurred on Aug. 22, 2024, at the intersection of E James St and Central Ave N, where a group of juveniles allegedly attacked a man on a bicycle. The victim, a 56-year-old man, was hospitalized but died from his injuries on Sept. 8.

The brutal beating happened at E James St and Central Ave N, not far from the Kent Station mall.

Witnesses reported seeing up to 20 juveniles assaulting the man, knocking him off his bike and continuing to beat him while he was on the ground. Despite efforts by bystanders to stop the attack, the group fled when police arrived.

Kent detectives have arrested two suspects in connection with the attack. A 17-year-old and a 16-year-old, both Kent residents, were taken into custody on Sept. 26 at local high schools. They have been booked into King County Juvenile Detention on second-degree murder charges.

Authorities are now searching for Young, who is also a Kent resident.

Anyone with information on Young's whereabouts is urged to contact Kent Police at the non-emergency dispatch line (253) 852-2121 or call 911.

