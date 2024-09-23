Giant, alien-looking fish washes ashore in Oregon — you won’t believe its size

A large Mola mola, or ocean sunfish, has washed ashore at Hug Point State Park, creating a buzz among locals and visitors alike.

Despite being dead for some time, the rare sight of the 6.9-foot-long sunfish has sparked some serious curiosity. Because of this, the Seaside Aquarium took to Facebook on Sept. 19, recommending onlookers visit during low tide for a better view of the massive fish, which can grow up to 10 feet and weigh as much as 5,000 pounds.

This is the third sunfish stranding in Clatsop County since June, with two being ocean sunfish and one a hoodwinker sunfish (Mola tecta), the Seaside Aquarium post said. The latter caused excitement when it washed ashore earlier this year, marking the first time the newly described species had been documented in Oregon.

According to the Seaside Aquarium, it’s not uncommon for these giant fish to end up on Oregon beaches, as they inhabit waters off the coast. Their presence often goes unnoticed, but growing awareness has led to more reports and documentation.

The Mola mola feeds primarily on jellyfish, which are abundant in the area this time of year.

Visitors eager to catch a glimpse of the sunfish should head to Hug Point State Park and walk north toward the waterfall during low tide.

