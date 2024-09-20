Complaint alleges unethical, unprofessional conduct from Marysville superintendent

Community members have filed a formal complaint against the Marysville School District superintendent, calling for an investigation into the embattled district leader.

The complaint stretches over 300 pages, alleging unethical and unprofessional conduct. It comes after the state auditor called Marysville's situation the state's most 'alarming audit' in 17 years.

Superintendent Dr. Zachary Robbins hired individuals based on personal relationships, misrepresented budgets sent to the OSPI and school board, and failed to perform basic job duties, the complaint alleges.

It was filed by the Marysville Community Coalition and concerned parents, signed by nearly 1,000 people. It also included several comments from parents calling for accountability.

"His behavior and unprofessional conduct are not only damaging the financial status of our school district but also undermining the trust and faith we have in the education system, which we entrust with the most precious members of our community - our children," read a petition from J. Hooman, parent and co-founder of the Marysville Community Coalition.

Earlier this week, it was announced that Dr. Arthur Jarvis was appointed to oversee the Marysville School District as a special administrator.

Dr. Jarvis is a veteran education administrator, having previously served in seven school districts across Washington, including Tacoma, Peninsula, and Bellevue school districts. He will oversee all spending and personal contracts.

Washington Superintendent Chris Reykdal asked employees not to retaliate against those who help Dr. Jarvis identify misspending or other financial issues.

Also included in the complaint were details on supplementary contracts for certain district staff. One was for Alvin Cooper, Marysville's former Human Resources Executive Director that departed back in June. He was listed in the complaint as one of the individuals Dr. Robbins hired based on previous relationships, rather than credentials.

The complaint also claims Dr. Robbins "widely and repeatedly misrepresented the financial state of the district by reporting a false budget deficit of $17.5 million over the course of the (2023-2024) year."

"There is a lot of information out there available to these investigators if they are willing to come in and talk to people," Hooman said.

Some staff members have posted online this week about a spending freeze, with some saying they were limited on buying supplies like paper and markers.

Additionally, a notice recently went out saying that the district is canceling swimming as an approved activity for students with disabilities, citing liability issues.

