Seattle named top US pizza city in surprising study

Seattle isn't just a coffee town these days, its also a standout for pizza in the United States.

A new Mandoe study shows analysis of 80 cities across the country, and Seattle topped the ranks.

At #1, Seattle had the overall highest scores, thanks to the following accolades:

Highest overall weighted ranking among U.S. cities for pizza.

An average rating of 4.13 out of 5 for its pizzerias.

755,078 residents with access to 755 pizza establishments, offering more variety.

186 pizza-related searches per 100,000 residents, which they say indicates strong local interest.

41.7% of reviews rated as "excellent," in a nod to consistent quality standards.

"The combination of high-quality offerings, variety, and strong local interest has propelled Seattle to the forefront of America's pizza scene," said Paul Madden, lead analyst for the study.

Mondoe Media study pizza ranking map 2024

Here's how other major cities stacked up:

#2: Boston

#3 Portland, Oregon

#4 New York City

#5 San Diego, California

#6 Orlando, Florida

#7 Cleveland, Ohio

#8 Denver, Colorado

#9 Chicago

#10 Pittsburgh

More rankings and information can be found on the Mandoe Media study page.

