1 killed in crash on West Casino Road in Everett

article

Everett police are investigating a deadly crash Tuesday morning.

The crash happened after 5:30 a.m. near Walter E Hall Park on West Casino road.

Police told FOX 13 Seattle that a driver died in the crash and another driver and another person were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

According to Everett police, detectives are investigating if impairment was a factor in the crash.

West Casino Road was closed for the investigation.

Police also arrested a separate driver, who was not involved in the initial crash, suspected of driving under the influence. The driver went through the scene after the crash.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

Toddler shoots 2-year-old sibling in Des Moines, WA

Amazon CEO orders WA employees to return to 5-day in-office work week

Boeing considers temporary layoffs to save cash during machinists' strike

Iconic Chinese restaurant in Seattle to close after 30 years

WA researchers observe new orca calf in Strait of Georgia

When does daylight saving time end in Seattle? What you need to know

'Could have gone much worse': Armed man involved in fight at Seattle movie theater

What is a furlough? Boeing CFO hints at temporary WA layoffs amid union strike

Police shoot man armed with knife, following 911 crisis call

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle newsletter.



