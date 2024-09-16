WA police shoot, kill person on train tracks over Highway 410

The Pierce County Force Investigation Team is investigating after a police officer shot and killed a person on railroad tracks over Highway 410 in Sumner on Sunday night.

After 6:30 p.m., officers with the Sumner Police Department, along with the Washington State Patrol, Puyallup, Bonney Lake and a civilian crisis responded, responded to a report of a person in crisis on the Burlington Northern Santa Fe tracks.

Traffic Avenue was closed between Thompson Street and Main Street.

According to Sumner police, after 8:30 p.m. and multiple negotiations, the incident resulted in the use of lethal force by police.

No officers were injured.

The investigation remains ongoing.

