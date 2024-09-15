Seattle-area survivors, advocates urge congress to make cancer priority

Roughly one in three people in the United States will hear the words ‘you have cancer’ in their lifetime and just last year, 152 million people were touched by cancer in some way, according to the American Cancer Society. A new study recently revealed Millenials and Gen Xers face a higher risk of 17 cancers compared to previous generations.

Hundreds of cancer survivors and advocates lobby congress for better testing and treatment options.

This week, nearly 750 cancer survivors and advocates are in Washington D.C., including some from Washington state, to urge congress to make cancer a top priority. Janet Bradshaw is one of those Washingtonians.

"I make plans for tomorrow, I live life to the fullest," Bradshaw said. Eight years ago, Bradshaw was diagnosed with breast cancer. She told FOX 13, she was living in Ellensburg at the time and because of some issues she had early on in her diagnosis and care in the rural community, she’s still living with cancer.

Janet Bradshaw

"I am never going to be cancer free," Bradshaw said. "I’m not sick right now, I’m on hormone suppressants." She moved to Des Moines when she started radiation, but she says after she had chemo and doctors removed her lymph nodes, they told her the cancer was most likely hibernating in her body.

Bradshaw is now in the nation’s capital as part of the annual American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network Leadership Summit and Lobby Day. The event started Sunday, but on Tuesday, the group will address congress.

"We’re going to be up on the hill asking for increased funding for cancer research and asking for support on a bill that we are trying to get passed, it’s called the multi care early detection act," Bradshaw said. There’s a test that’s not yet FDA approved, but can test for 50 different cancers. Once it is approved, they want it to be something that Medicare automatically covers, she explained to FOX 13.

Bradshaw knows that with every ask, this could be something that also helps her later on.

"If it doesn’t help me later on, a couple generations from now when nobody knows who Janet Bradshaw was, some of what I’ve done here and on the state level will still be there impacting the future," Bradshaw said.

‘Lights of Hope’ display at Constitutional Gardens

After meeting with lawmakers on Tuesday, 50,000 bags will be lit up and on display at the Constitution Gardens. Each bag with the names of those touched by cancer, survivors, those who have passed and caregivers. It’s what known as the ‘Lights of Hope’ display.

"I live my life with kindness and with hope," Bradshaw said. "I can’t sit around and feel sorry for myself, and I can’t sit around and be angry because those are just things that would probably help the cancer come back."

She also credits a big part of her cancer battle to having a great support system and told FOX 13, it is humbling to look back and see the army of people who helped her get through this. If you or someone you know is touched by cancer, the American Cancer Society has several resources that you can find here.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

New Boeing CEO buys $4.1M Seattle home amid factory worker strike

PCC returning to downtown Seattle after January closure

Green River Killer Gary Ridgway transferred out of King County Jail

Otter captured, euthanized after attacking child at Bremerton marina

Seattle bank robbers make off with $9k using a handwritten note

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle newsletter.