The Brief A teen has pleaded guilty to six felony charges in a fatal crash that claimed the lives of a mother and three children nearly a year ago in Fairwood. 19-year-old Chase Jones is facing 17 years to life in prison for the crime.



A teen that caused a deadly crash in Fairwood, Washington nearly a year ago, killing a mother and three children, pleaded guilty to his charges on Thursday.

Chase Jones, 19, faces a minimum sentence of 17.5 years in prison for his six felony charges; four counts of vehicular homicide and two counts of vehicular assault. The maximum sentence would be life in prison, though it will ultimately be up to a judge.

The backstory:

Jones was speeding at 112 mph when he crashed into the car of 38-year-old Andrea Hudson as she was picking up kids from a school event on March 19, 2024. The collision claimed the lives of Hudson, 12-year-old Boyd "Buster" Brown, 12-year-old Eloise Wilcoxson and her 13-year-old sister Tillie. Hudson's two children were hospitalized as well.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Court documents claim Jones was weaving in and out of traffic before the crash, and reached triple-digit speeds in a 40 mph zone. It happened at the intersection of Southeast 192nd Street and 140th Avenue Southeast.

The tragedy shocked the community near Renton, with many demanding accountability and traffic changes in the area, as neighbors said the stretch of 140th Avenue has been a problem for years.

Court documents also revealed this was the third car Jones totaled in a crash caused by speeding.

What's next:

Jones is scheduled for a sentencing hearing on April 25.

The Source: Information in this story is from the King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

