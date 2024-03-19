Renton crash leaves 3 dead, 4 injured

Three people are dead and four people were injured after a crash Tuesday afternoon in Renton, fire officials said.

Crews responded to a report of a serious vehicle crash at the intersection of 140th Avenue and Southeast 192nd Street before 1 p.m.

When the first engine arrived, crews at the scene reported four cars were damaged and people were possibly trapped inside.

Additional units were requested for patient care, according to fire crews.

Renton Fire said three people died in the crash, three were critically injured, one has minor injuries.

Patients were taken to an area level 1 trauma center.

It's unknown what led up to the crash, but officials have classified it as a "mass casualty event."

Due to the crash, drivers should expect detours and road closures.

The roadway will be closed for an unknown amount of time, fire officials said.

Officials said the King County Sheriff's Office will be the lead police agency on this case.

This is a developing story, and will be updated.