Chateau Ste. Michelle 2024 summer concert lineup announced

The Woodinville amphitheater has quite the slate of concerts coming up after Chateau Ste. Michelle announced its full summer lineup for 2024.

Some of the concerts have already sold out, while others were just announced and won't have tickets on sale until March 25.

Here's which artists/performers are headed to the Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery:

May 25-26: Sarah McLachlan (sold out)

June 1: Maren Morris

June 21: Jordan Davis (with Mitchell Tenpenny & Ashley Cooke)

June 27: Charley Crockett: $10 Cowboy Tour

July 3: Beck

July 7: Tate McRae: Think Later Tour (sold out)

July 11: The Revivalists (with Hiss Golden Messenger)

July 12-13: An Evening with Harry Connick Jr.

July 14: Lyle Lovett and His Large Band (with The Milk Carton Kids)

July 16-17: Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit (with Adeem the Artist)

July 20-21: An Evening with John Legend (sold out)

July 27: Stray Cats

Aug. 1: The Australian Pink Floyd Show

Aug. 2: Gipsy Kings featuring Nicholas Reyes

Aug. 3-4: Lake Street Dive: The Good Together Tour

Aug. 13: O.A.R. Summer Tour 24 with Fitz and the Tantrums

Aug. 14: Gary Clark Jr.

Aug. 15: Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo with Berlin

Aug. 16-17: Robert Plant & Alison Krauss: Can't Let Go Tour 2024 (with JD McPherson)

Aug. 18: Michael Franti & Spearhead (with Citizen Cope and Bombargo)

Aug. 19: John Fogerty with George Thorogood & the Destroyers

Aug. 23: The Beach Boys

Sept. 12: Chris Izaak

Sept. 20: Wynonna Judd

Sept. 21: Crowded House

Sept. 28: Indigo Girls & Amos Lee

This year marks the 40th anniversary of the Chateau Ste. Michelle summer concerts, having hosted live performances since 1984.

While some more recent shows already have tickets available, Ticketmaster and ste-michelle.com will have tickets for the rest of the shows on Monday, March 25 at 10 a.m.