New Seattle parking rates go into effect next week

New Seattle street parking rates go into effect on Monday, March 18, with 45% of meters increasing by 50 cents across the city.

The new parking rates are based on recent parking data and hope to help people reliably find parking spots near businesses throughout Seattle.

The Seattle Department of Transportation says parking rates generally increase in times and places where it is challenging to find an open spot, and rates decrease in spots that are easier to find.

For March 2024, 25% of parking rates won't change, 30% are decreasing by 50 cents, and 45% are increasing by 50 cents.

New parking rates as of March 18, 2024:

Graphic: SDOT

Event parking rates around the Climate Pledge Arena in the Uptown neighborhood will change to $4 per hour for the first 2 hours and $10 per hour for the next 3 hours.

You can view the latest parking rates and hours of operations on the SDOT website.