Judge sets bail at $3 million for man accused of murdering chef in Seattle

Shawn Moore, a 26-year-old man accused of the murder of Seattle chef Corey Bellett, was apprehended on May 13 in Eatonville, Washington, about fifty miles away from the scene of the crime.

Moore appeared in court a day later, when a judge ruled there was probable cause to keep him detained on charges of second-degree murder and witness tampering.

Family members of the victim, including his wife and mother, attended the court hearing, expressing their grief and urging the judge to keep Moore behind bars.

"We just got married just a few months ago. I just wanted to say that I would really appreciate this bail being as high as possible, so this man does not get away. I would really like some justice," said Bridgett Bellett, Corey's wife.

Bellett, a 37-year-old chef at Harry’s Fine Foods in the Capitol Hill neighborhood, was killed in a brutal attack the day before Mother’s Day.

Prosecutors argued that Moore poses a flight risk, pointing out his family ties on the East Coast, and asserted that he is a danger to the community. They highlighted Moore's alleged threats to a witness who could identify him, indicating a potential risk of further harm.

The judge set bail at $3 million.

Surveillance footage from the Capitol Hill Link light rail station, where the incident occurred, reportedly captured the altercation. While the defense claims Moore acted in self-defense after being provoked and subjected to a homophobic slur, probable cause documents suggest that Moore instigated the confrontation after a minor incident.

Seattle's Capitol Hill Link Light Rail station shut down on May 11, 2024 after a man was stabbed to death on the platform. (FOX 13 Seattle)

According to the documents, Moore discarded the murder weapon and clothing he wore during the altercation. He is expected to appear in court again on Thursday for further proceedings.

Meanwhile, Harry’s Fine Foods, where Bellett was employed, reopened its doors on Tuesday for the first time since the tragic incident.

