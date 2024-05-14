Seattle Mariners fan catches 2 foul balls on back-to-back pitches

article

What are the chances? A lucky fan went home with two foul balls after Monday night's game at T-Mobile Park between the Seattle Mariners and Kansas City Royals. And they came on back-to-back pitches.

During the bottom of the first inning, Seattle’s Josh Rojas fouled consecutive pitches from Kansas City pitcher Brady Singer down the left field line. Both sliced into the stands and ended up in the hands of the same fan.

The fan – wearing a Mariners jersey and a Seattle Kraken hat – made a basket catch to grab the first foul ball on the fly. The second ball appeared to land at his feet before he picked it up off the ground.

Mariners play-by-play broadcaster Aaron Goldsmith shouted, "He got both!" on the television broadcast as the fan held both baseballs in the air.

For his part, Rojas eventually was out on a fly ball to center field later in the at-bat.

George Kirby allowed three hits over seven shutout innings, Luke Raley hit a two-run homer and drove in three runs, and the Seattle Mariners beat the Kansas City Royals 6-2.

MORE SEATTLE MARINERS HEADLINES FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

George Kirby, Luke Raley carry Seattle Mariners to 6-2 win over Royals

Mariners use homers from Julio Rodríguez and Mitch Garver to top A's 8-4

Dylan Moore's career-high 5 RBI carry Seattle Mariners to 8-1 win over Athletics

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.