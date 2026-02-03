Decades on the sideline: Photographer captures Seattle Seahawks history

The Brief Longtime Seahawks photographer Corky Trewin is reflecting on 44 years behind the camera documenting the franchise. Trewin selected three defining photos, including moments from the Seahawks’ Super Bowl win, NFC championships, and first major playoff victory. He says each image represents a historic moment not just for the team, but for players and fans across generations.



Corky Trewin’s home office looks a little like a Seattle sports museum.

Signed footballs. Bobbleheads. Media passes. Folders of negatives. Decades of memories tied to one career spent behind the camera. Each piece carries a story, a game, a season, a turning point.

Trewin began first working as a Seahawks photographer in 1979.

"Looking back I spent 44 years with the Seahawks," said Trewin. "A sports photographer is looking for the next great moment."

Reflecting on his work with the franchise, FOX 13 asked Trewin to select three standout photographs.

Three moments that defined the franchise

One of Trewin’s most treasured photographs came in the locker room after Seattle’s Super Bowl victory, where he captured late owner Paul Allen walking in with the Lombardi Trophy as players celebrated. He added that Allen later paid for the Super Bowl ring he now wears, a lasting symbol of that history-making-moment.

Another favorite image dates back to the 2005 season, when Seattle defeated the Carolina Panthers to win the NFC Championship at home during the Mike Holmgren era at what was then Qwest Field.

"So its Paul Allen, hoisting up the NFC Championship picture, the George Halas trophy," said Trewin. "You can see Saun Alexander in the background. It’s the moment for Paul Allen. Paul Allen bought the team, kept the team in Seattle we win the NFC championship at home."

He recalled from 2002 to 2005 the team won four straight NFC west championships.

Trewin’s third pick goes back to 1983, early in his career, when the Seahawks earned their first major playoff road win.

"We beat the Miami Dolphins. They were just stunned in the Orange Bowl," he recalled. "In the locker room, Dave Brown is going to hand the game ball to Chuck Knox as they’re cheering the win."

He still remembers the energy of that turning point in franchise history. That victory marked Seattle’s first postseason appearance.

"It’s our first big win, on the road in the playoffs," he said. "It’s the moment that head coaches live for through their players and the team family relationship that coaches and players have in a successful run. It’s much like what this team has."

Why the moments matter

For Trewin, every frame is more than just an image.

"Every picture is a historical moment, not only for the team but for the player," he said.

He believes those moments extend beyond the field and into the broader community of fans who have followed the team for generations.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Cantwell urges DOJ to stop pressuring states like WA for voter registration data

Gunfight kills 1, injures 3 in Seattle's 'Sinking Ship' garage

T-Mobile to lay off hundreds of WA employees across the state

Reports: Seattle Seahawks to go up for sale after Super Bowl 2026

Burglars steal $50K worth of Seahawks merch from Seattle store ahead of Super Bowl

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.