Gridiron meets glam: The beauty pros powering Seahawks game day

Football has always been known for its grit, the sweat, the bruises and the bone-rattling hits. But as the Seattle Seahawks prepare for the Super Bowl, game day also comes with another kind of preparation: hairspray, powder and wardrobe at the ready.

Behind the scenes, a team of beauty professionals is helping players, performers and families look camera-ready before kickoff.

Braids before battle

Catherine Huynh, a traveling braider born and raised in Seattle, is among those seeing a surge in demand tied to football.

"It really just started off as a hobby," said Huynh.

Huynh said she began braiding her friends’ hair while she was a University of Washington student.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Catherine Huynh braiding hair

"It was just all self-taught, I watched YouTube videos and TikToks," she said.

Huynh, who studied business marketing, said she hadn’t explored her creative side much since she was younger. But as friends on the University of Washington football teams began asking for braids, interest grew.

"Slowly it just grew and I found myself all of a sudden having clients and having a business without even really intentionally doing so," explained Huynh.

She created an Instagram page devoted to her work in 2024.

"From there it just took off," she said, noting that social media played a major role in building her business.

Huynh graduated in 2025 and gave herself six months to see if braiding could become a full-time career. Within that time, she said she opened a private studio in Seattle and began booking influencers and Seahawks players. Over the course of the season, she worked with several current and former players. Among them, defensive end Demarcus Lawrence.

Designing hair that can handle the elements

Game day glam isn’t limited to the athletes. The Seahawks Dancers also rely on professional styling to create looks that hold up through high-energy routines and unpredictable Pacific Northwest weather.

At Chromatique Salon in Bellevue, CEO Samantha Lawrence said her team has been styling the Seahawks Dancers for more than five years.

She said her connection to the team goes back even further.

"One of the first stylists that I hired was a Seahawks dancer and actually she was going to the Super Bowl last time we went so that was like 12 years ago or so," explained Lawrence.

Lawrence said stylists work with each dancer at the start of the season to choose a signature look.

"It’s fun because we get to start at the beginning of the season we pick a look for every single dancer," explained Lawrence. "They come in the salon, they have their cuts and their colors done."

When assigning hairstyles, Lawrence said the goal is durability as much as style.

"We’re really trying to make the hair as big and hold and be able to move because obviously there’s a lot of movement happening and it can be really rainy, the weather can be tough, so we’re really trying to build something that will last for out there," she said.

Fast turnarounds backstage

Despite the polished results, Lawrence said the process before games moves quickly.

"So when we do the Seahawks Dancers hair before their games we typically have five minutes per dancer so a pretty quick process," she said.

Still, she described the atmosphere as upbeat.

"They’re all super fun to work with. So it’s a really fun atmosphere backstage," Lawrence said.

Lawrence said her client list also includes players’ partners. Like Natalie Lock, wife of Drew Lock. In the lead-up to the Super Bowl, Lawrence said she has already seen hints of what’s to come.

"I’ve had a lot of them in here this week and I’ve got to see some previews of what’s going to the Super Bowl. There’s some very exciting outfits," she said.

