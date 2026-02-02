Super Bowl 2026 travel guide: How to get to CA’s Levi’s Stadium without a car

The Brief Super Bowl LX kicks off at 3:30 p.m. PT on Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026, at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, with campus doors opening for ticket holders at 11:30 a.m. PT. Fans should prepare for significant road closures throughout Santa Clara and San Francisco and are encouraged to use public transit like the VTA light rail, which provides direct access to the stadium gates.



We're days away from Super Bowl LX, and if you’re a Seahawks fan heading to the game, you have a few different options for getting to and out of the stadium.

Depending on where you are staying in the Bay Area, the best route to Santa Clara may look a bit different for your group.

Below is a guide to help fans navigate the trip and ensure a smooth arrival by kickoff.

When and where is the Super Bowl?

Super Bowl LX takes place on Sunday, February 8, 2026, at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Doors open at the stadium at 11:30 a.m. PT with kickoff at 3:30 p.m. PT.

Below is a map of what's happening around the stadium. Click here for a direct link.

Road closures near Levi's Stadium underway

Several streets near the stadium and around Super Bowl events will be closed and detours will be placed during the week leading up to the game.

Levi's Stadium listed the following road closures:

Levi's Stadium/Santa Clara: From Jan. 5-Feb. 22, Stars & Stripes Drive will be closed to the public. Maps can be found here.

Yerba Buena (temporary street closures in the Moscone Center area): From Jan. 30-Feb.10, Howard Street will be closed from 3rd Street to 4th Street. Lane closures on 3rd, 4th, Howard, and Folsom streets will also be in place. Maps can be found here

Downtown San Francisco: Starting early February, there will be several temporary street closures around Grace Cathedral, area around the Palace of Fine Arts, The Pearl and The Hibernia. Maps can be found here.

Is there parking near Levi's Stadium?

Parking will be relocated to the parking areas at 2111 West Tasman Drive. Surface parking spaces for GA Transit Station patrons will be provided at this location. The lot can be accessed directly from Tasman Dr. at the Lick Mill Blvd. intersection and also from Calle Del Mundo. Once in the lot, follow the signs

to the specified parking areas and proceed west along the designated pedestrian route to the GA Transit Station.

Signage will also be provided from the station platform back to the parking area.

For accessible parking, fans are urged to contact the Mobility Assistance Team ( superbowlada@gmail.com or +1-888-745-1455 ).

Taking public transportation

Levi's Stadium is located near several public transportation routes, including Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) light rail and bus lines, ACE/Capitol Corridor heavy rail, and connects to Caltrain.

The VTA light rail offers the most direct access, dropping fans off at the Great America Station on the north side of the stadium, where accessible wheelchair service to the west gates is available upon request. Fans traveling from San Francisco can take Caltrain and transfer to the VTA Orange Line at Mountain View for a seamless trip. While buses and heavy rail lines serve the surrounding region, note that mobility cart services are generally not available from those specific drop-off points to the entry gates.

Taking a taxi or rideshare

There are multiple locations for taxi and rideshare pick-up. Fans are advised to use their preferred app to find the nearest loadzone.

Pick-up and drop-off for GA Transit Station riders will be provided at this location. A designated area will be provided in the parking area for rideshare operations. Patrons that are dropped off in the lot should follow

signs to the designated pedestrian route to the GA Train Station.

The Source: Information in this story came from the NFL, Levi's Stadium and Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority.

MORE SEAHAWKS NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Theory linking Seattle Seahawks Super Bowl trips to new pope elections holds up

Super Bowl 2026: Seahawks vs. Patriots historic matchup

Gameday on FOX 13: Seahawks beat Rams, advance to Super Bowl LX

Top moments from the NFC championship game

Takeaways from Seattle Seahawks 31-27 victory over Rams in NFC championship to advance to Super Bowl

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.