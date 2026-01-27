WA park officials cancel timed entry to Mount Rainier National Park

Mount Rainier visitors will notice a change this year as park officials decide not to continue a timed entry pilot program that started in 2024. The program was previously scaled back in 2025.

For the past two summers, parkgoers needed to reserve a time to go to the park in advance of their visit. The program aimed to spread out visitation throughout the day to keep crowding down at the park, especially during the peak season.

Park officials cited a 70% increase in visitor traffic over the past decade as reason to try curtailing both trail and traffic congestion along with other complications like being unable to keep up with trash accumulation.

View of Mount Rainier from Pinnacle Peak trail with mountain blueberries in fall colors in Mount Rainier National Park in Wash. (Wolfgang Kaehler/LightRocket via Getty Images)

What they're saying:

"The National Park Service will continue monitoring congestion and parking conditions throughout the park, but visitors will not need a timed entry permit to enter," read a post, in part, from Visit Rainier.

Free park days at National Parks in the US

Mount Rainier, along with other national parks in Washington, will be free on the following days:

February 16: Presidents Day (Washington's Birthday)

May 25: Memorial Day

June 14: Flag Day/President Trump's birthday

July 3–5: Independence Day weekend

August 25: 110th Birthday of the National Park Service

September 17: Constitution Day

October 27: Theodore Roosevelt's birthday

November 11: Veterans Day

How much does it cost to go to Mt. Rainier?

Regular pass: $15-30

Annual pass: $55

America the Beautiful Pass: Up to $250

More entrance pass information is available on the entry pass page of the National Park Service.

Dig deeper:

National parks across the state were impacted in early 2025 by staffing challenges caused by the Trump administration. Federal officials eventually reversed some of these changes.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Trump announces federal funding cuts for sanctuary cities and states, including WA

WSDOT estimates $40-50 million to repair Washington roads after historic flooding

Thurston County death investigation upgraded to homicide, suspect in custody

Gov. Ferguson calls for millionaires’ tax in State of the State address

Report reveals which Costco items can pay for the annual membership

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.