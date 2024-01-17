Mount Rainier introducing timed entry reservations starting in 2024

Timed entry reservations are being introduced at Mount Rainier National Park this spring in an effort to cut down on wait times, congestion and to better preserve the park's ecosystem.

Starting at the end of May, timed entry reservations will be required at the Paradise Corridor and the Sunrise Corridor from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Each corridor will require a separate reservation.

Timed entry reservations are for good a single day, per vehicle, and are required in addition to an entrance fee or park pass.

Reservations at Paradise Corridor are required from May 24 through Sept. 2. Ones at Sunrise start July 3 and run through Sept. 2. You don't need a timed reservation if you have a service reservation (like staying at park lodging or camping or having a special use wilderness permit).

A portion of timed entry reservations will be available 90 days or approximately three months in advance in blocks.

Guests are able to reserve spots for the Paradise Corridor starting at 8 a.m. on Feb. 21. The next booking blocks are on April 1 and May 1.

You can still enter the park without a timed entry reservation-- you just need a park pass or need to pay the entry fee.

Reservations can be made here.

Last spring, a 200+ page draft of a Corridor Draft Management Plan and environmental assessment. One of the proposed plans involved a timed entry reservation system.