Trump Administration's federal layoffs close popular WA trails

Washington’s National Parks are feeling the effects of recent staffing cuts made by the Trump Administration, with popular trails closing and services being reduced.

Local perspective:

Many people who live in Washington enjoy the state’s natural beauty year-round, but advocates warn that cutting park staff will have increasingly negative impacts. One of the most visible signs of the cuts is the closure of Denny Creek Trail in the Mt. Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest.

The effects of the staffing reductions aren’t only felt at the trailheads.

Rob Smith, Northwest Regional Director for the National Parks Conservation Association, expressed deep concern over the impact of the cuts on park operations and visitor experiences.

"I've met the park rangers a lot in my job. I know them, and it's really sad to see that they're so unappreciated when everyone loves national parks and their job," Smith said. "Every time I've met them, they've been friendly. They want you to come to the parks; they want to help you enjoy them, and yet they seem to be the victims of an across-the-board cut. For them, it's blunt trauma instead of a surgical removal."

By the numbers:

The layoffs come as national park visitation continues to rise. Mount Rainier National Park, for example, has seen a 31% increase in visitors over the last decade while experiencing a nearly 29% decline in permanent staff, according to Smith.

"The big crowds come in the summer. That's when you want to see the meadows, you want to see rangers help you tell where to go, Junior Ranger programs for kids, staffing visitor centers, and sometimes search and rescue," he said. "Those are the kinds of jobs that are at risk."

Over 1,000 national park jobs were cut nationwide, which will lead to longer delays, shorter visitor center hours, and closed campgrounds.

"Unfortunately, that's the outcome. Even if they have enough people for the three busy months of the summer, what about the rest of the year?" Smith asked.

What's next:

While it’s unclear how many people lost their jobs in Washington, Smith stressed that the impact on morale has been profound.

"Morale is terrible in a job where you should be happy to be going to work and protecting a place like Mount Rainier," he said.

The layoffs extend beyond national parks, with other federal agencies also bracing for cuts. Smith sees the trend as a troubling sign for public service as a whole.

Despite the setbacks, approximately 7,500 seasonal employees will still be hired across the country. However, Smith notes that parks have been understaffed for years. Additionally, parks contribute billions of dollars to local economies, meaning communities will likely feel the financial strain as well.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the National Parks Conservation Association.

