Seattle federal workers to rally against Trump administration layoffs

The Brief More than 85,000 federal workers have lost their jobs as part of President Donald Trump’s plan to reduce the size of the federal government, with 10,000 layoffs and 75,000 buyouts affecting multiple agencies. The union representing the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has filed a lawsuit to block the layoffs, while federal workers nationwide, including in Seattle, are rallying under the banner "Rally to Save Our Civil Services." Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., is demanding a budget hearing with Elon Musk, who oversees the Department of Government Efficiency, arguing the cuts dismantle essential programs; Musk maintains the reforms are necessary to prevent government bankruptcy.



More than 85,000 federal workers are out of a job as part of President Donald Trump’s plan to significantly reduce the size of the federal government.

What we know:

Of those affected, 10,000 were laid off, while another 75,000 accepted buyouts. The cuts amount to nearly 4% of the federal workforce and impact a range of agencies, including the Department of Education, the Department of Health and Human Services, the Department of Homeland Security, the IRS, and the Department of Agriculture.

At the Department of Agriculture alone, 25% of personnel overseeing the bird flu outbreak were let go Tuesday morning.

Some workers, however, are pushing back. The union representing the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has filed a lawsuit to block the layoffs.

In Seattle and across the country, federal employees are rallying to protest the cuts. Organizers are calling it the "Rally to Save Our Civil Services," with workers from the Environmental Protection Agency, the Department of Veterans Affairs, the U.S. Forest Service, and the Department of Labor expected to participate.

Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., is calling for a budget hearing with Elon Musk, who oversees the Department of Government Efficiency, regarding the cuts and agency closures. She argues that Musk’s leadership is dismantling entire federal agencies, eliminating essential programs, and forcing workers out of their jobs.

Musk has defended the cuts, saying they reflect the reforms Americans voted for and that without changes, the federal government would face bankruptcy.

The rally in Seattle kicked off at noon at Henry M. Jackson Federal Building.

The Source: Information in this story was from the Associated Press and a press release from organizers behind Save Our Civil Service.

BEST OF FOX 13 SEATTLE

Politics: WA Senate passes changes to parental rights in education

Local: Japan Airlines plane clips tail of Delta plane at Sea-Tac

Travel: Here's when you'll need REAL ID to get through US airport security

Food: New restaurants coming to Seattle in 2025

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.