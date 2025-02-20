Trooper crashes into wrong-way driver on I-90 in Bellevue, WA

The Brief A driver was arrested for driving the wrong way on I-90 near West Lake Sammamish early Thursday morning, suspected of impairment. A trooper stopped the vehicle by positioning their car in its path, leading to a crash that blocked three westbound lanes. Both the driver and the trooper sustained minor injuries in the collision.



A driver was arrested after going the wrong-way on I-90 near West Lake Sammamish early Thursday morning.

According to Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson, the driver was reported going the wrong way from I-405 at about 2:45 a.m.

The Washington State Department of Transportation had reported there was a crash on the westbound lanes just east of West Lake Sammamish Parkway that blocked three lanes.

A Washington State Patrol trooper crashed into a wrong-way driver on I-90 in Bellevue on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. (Washington State Patrol. )

Johnson said a trooper stopped the driver by positioning their car in its path, which ended in a crash.

The driver, who was suspected of impairment, was arrested at the scene.

Johnson also said the driver and trooper were hurt in the crash and had minor injuries.

The Source: Information for this story came from the Washington State Patrol and the Washington State Department of Transportation.

