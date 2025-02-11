Expand / Collapse search
I-90 crash in Bellevue blocks lanes, snarls morning commute in WA

By
Published  February 11, 2025 10:16am PST
Traffic
FOX 13 Seattle

BELLEVUE, Wash. - A collision on westbound I-90 is blocking lanes in Bellevue, causing traffic delays during the Tuesday morning commute.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) issued an initial alert on social media at about 9:55 a.m.

(WSDOT)

WSDOT said the three left lanes on westbound I-90, just east of 150th Avenue Southeast, are blocked due to the crash.

First responders are at the scene assisting with the incident and directing traffic.

WSDOT is advising drivers to prepare for delays and consider alternate routes.

There is no estimated time for reopening the lanes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information for this article came from a social media alert by the Washington State Department of Transportation.

