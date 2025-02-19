Woman dressed as UPS worker arrested in Pierce County, WA

The Brief A 37-year-old woman dressed as a UPS worker was caught prowling around cars and backyards in Pierce County. Deputies found a firearm, burglary tools, and drugs on her after responding to a resident’s report. She was arrested for firearm possession, attempted burglary, criminal impersonation, and possession of burglary tools.



A woman dressed as a UPS worker was arrested Friday afternoon after deputies discovered she was carrying a firearm, burglary tools, and drugs in South Hill.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded around 4 p.m. to reports of a suspicious person in the 19900 block of 122nd Street East.

A resident reported seeing the suspect prowling around cars and backyards while wearing a UPS uniform.

Deputies arrived and located the suspect, a 37-year-old woman, who was wearing a fake UPS badge.

During the investigation, deputies found a firearm on her, along with burglary tools and drugs.

She was arrested and booked on multiple charges, including being a felon in possession of a firearm, attempted burglary, criminal impersonation, and possession of burglary tools.

The Source: Information used in this story was based on a press release issued by the Pierce County Sheriff's Department.

