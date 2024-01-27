Theft suspect arrested in South Hill after chase with deputies

A man accused of stealing a woman's purse out of her car in South Hill and using her cards to purchase items at a Walmart was arrested after a brief chase with Pierce County deputies.

The Pierce County Sheriff's Office recently released footage of an incident on January 8, 2024, where a deputy approached a man suspected of taking a purse out of a woman's truck while she was inside a Target.

The woman had an Apple AirTag attached to her keys and was able to provide deputies with an up-to-date location of the suspect as he moved with her items throughout the area.

The victim said she tracked the AirTag at a Popeyes that was in the same parking lot as a Walmart the suspect went to and purchased items with the victim's credit card.

A deputy recognized the suspect from Walmart's security cameras and contacted him outside the Popeyes. When the deputy approached the suspect though, he started running away.

A chase ensued, and after more deputies arrived on scene, the suspect came out from between two parked vehicles and surrendered.

Deputies also recovered a bag that the suspect dropped when the chase first began, which contained the victim's car keys, purse, and several other people's identification, according to Pierce County deputies.

The 42-year-old suspect was booked into Pierce County Jail for vehicle prowling, identity theft, resisting arrest, and a separate warrant for failure to appear on two counts of possession of a stolen vehicle.

