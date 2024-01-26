Armed DUI driver crashes stolen vehicle, arrested in South Hill

A man was arrested for crashing a stolen vehicle while driving under the influence in South Hill on Sunday, January 21.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched to a crash involving a car and a fence near 182nd St. E & 78th Ave. E.

Multiple 911 callers reported that a Toyota Prius crashed, and that the driver was possibly overdosing.

Multiple fire personnel were already on scene when deputies arrived, holding down the driver. One of the first responders told deputies that the driver attempted to pull a gun on them as they were treating him.

One deputy patted down the driver and discovered that he was wearing body armor under his shirt. The 28-year-old man was later taken to the hospital.

Deputies say they noticed the VIN on the Prius' dash was covered, so they opened the door to find the sticker, where they found that the car was reported stolen.

Deputies say they also spotted a gun, knife, and drug paraphernalia in clear view inside the car. A further search of the Prius yielded a pistol, pellet rifle, ammo, vest-style body armor, knives, and personal documents that were likely stolen from other individuals.

After receiving medical care, the driver was booked into jail for DUI, possession of a stolen vehicle, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

The Sheriff's Office says the driver has 12 prior felony convictions.

Deputies also located items that were stolen during a prowl of a fire department employee's work vehicle inside the Prius.